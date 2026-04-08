Marty's Mythbusting

Marty's Mythbusting

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Apr 9

Thank you for your summary, Marty. Please include a paragraph on the conflicts of interest caused by fossil energy providers lobbying for nonsense like LNT. Rod Adams has been gathering information regarding these conflicts for decades. Search for both phrases "Rod Adams" and "Smoking Gun" to learn more. As a radiation biophysics Ph.D., I also appreciate the scholarship of James Conca, Ph.D. and Edward Calabrese, Ph.D. to call for reform of U.S. NRC regulations based on the flawed LNT model.

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