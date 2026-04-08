I’ve received feedback that my full article on this topic is long and repetitive. Fair criticism. I have ADHD and autism but no editor, and sometimes my brain gets away from me. I’m working on tightening it up, but in the meantime, here’s the short version. The full article is linked below for those who want the deep dive, and I will be editing in the near future to make it more digestible.

Why does nuclear power cost £46 billion in the UK but only £14 billion in South Korea?

Same reactor design. Same physics. Same engineering challenges. The difference is regulation, and that regulation is built on a 70-year-old scientific model called Linear No-Threshold, or LNT.

LNT assumes that any radiation exposure, no matter how small, carries a proportional cancer risk. No safe threshold. A chest X-ray is dangerous, just less dangerous than a CT scan. Background radiation from rocks is dangerous, just less dangerous than living near a nuclear plant.

This assumption has never been validated at low doses. Populations in Ramsar, Iran receive 100 times the global average background radiation. They show no elevated cancer rates. Studies in Kerala, India, Guarapari, Brazil, and other high-background regions find the same thing: the dose-response relationship LNT predicts simply doesn’t appear in the data.

But LNT became regulatory orthodoxy. It spawned ALARA: “As Low As Reasonably Achievable.” Under ALARA, there’s no endpoint. Lower is always better. If three backup systems are good, four must be better. If a containment structure prevents 99.9% of releases, it must be strengthened to prevent 99.99%.

The result at Hinkley Point C: 7,000 design changes from the already-approved French version. 35% more steel. 25% more concrete. A “construction risk premium” that accounts for 38% of the electricity price, because investors must be compensated for the risk that regulations will change mid-build.

The reactor itself accounts for just 12% of the cost. The regulatory apparatus accounts for most of the rest.

South Korea and China don’t operate this way. They use standardised designs, streamlined regulation, and continuous build programmes. They complete reactors in 5-7 years for $3,500-5,500 per kW. Western projects take 12-17 years and cost $15,000-18,000 per kW.

The safety records are comparable. Korean and Chinese reactors aren’t melting down. Their workers aren’t suffering radiation illness. They’re just cheaper.

The cost of this regulatory burden extends beyond money. Every year Hinkley Point C is delayed, fossil fuel plants keep running. That’s roughly 10 million tonnes of CO2 annually. Over a decade of delays, that’s 100 million tonnes of emissions, plus the associated air pollution deaths, to protect against radiation doses that have never been shown to cause harm.

LNT persists because powerful interests benefit from it. Anti-nuclear groups use it to justify opposition. Regulators use it to expand their mandate. Fossil fuel interests benefit from nuclear’s uncompetitiveness. Renewable advocates prefer not to face competition from affordable nuclear. The system is self-reinforcing.

Reform is possible. Adopt threshold-based standards reflecting actual evidence. Standardise reactor designs. Maintain continuous build programmes. Learn from countries that succeed.

The barriers aren’t technical. They’re political. The question is whether we’ll overcome them before the costs become even more unbearable.

The full article, with all the evidence and analysis, is here.