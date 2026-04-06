Edited 11/04/2026: the article has been edited to be more digestible as best I can. As such, a few of the original links may have been removed and not reinserted. These are my sources, and just in case they don’t appear in the article anymore, I will leave them here as best I can remember which ones I used for the edited segments. Not all my sources will be linked here, but I have them all bookmarked, and will accept any and all requests for them if something appears unsourced in the article.

https://www.bbc.com/news/business-44363366

https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/articles/edf-announces-hinkley-point-c-delay-and-big-rise-i

Introduction: The Question Nobody’s Asking

Nuclear power should be cheap.

The fuel is extraordinarily energy-dense. A single kilogram of uranium contains roughly the same energy as 14,000 kilograms of coal. The plants last 60 years or more, amortising construction costs over decades of continuous operation. The technology is mature, with over 70 years of commercial experience and more than 400 reactors operating worldwide.

And yet, Western nuclear projects routinely blow their budgets and timelines in spectacular fashion.

Vogtle Units 3 and 4 in Georgia, USA: Originally estimated at $14 billion, final cost exceeded $35 billion. Originally scheduled for 2016-2017, Unit 3 came online in 2023, Unit 4 in 2024.

Hinkley Point C in Somerset, UK: Originally estimated at £18 billion in 2015, now projected to exceed £46 billion. Originally scheduled for 2025, now expected sometime between 2029 and 2031, if that timeline holds.

Flamanville 3 in France: Originally estimated at €3.3 billion in 2007, final cost approximately €13.2 billion. Originally scheduled for 2012, connected to the grid in 2024, twelve years late.

Olkiluoto 3 in Finland: Originally estimated at €3 billion in 2005, final cost approximately €11 billion. Originally scheduled for 2009, began regular operation in 2023, fourteen years late.

The pattern is unmistakable. Western nuclear construction is in crisis.

The standard explanations are familiar. “First-of-a-kind costs” are new reactor designs, and pioneering is expensive. “Construction inexperience” because the West stopped building reactors for decades and lost the skills. “Supply chain issues” because specialised nuclear-grade components are hard to source. “Regulatory changes mid-construction” because designs had to be modified to meet evolving safety requirements.

These explanations aren’t wrong, exactly. But they’re incomplete. They describe symptoms without diagnosing the underlying disease.

Consider: France built 56 nuclear reactors in 15 years during the 1970s and 1980s, using standardised designs and a disciplined construction programme. French electricity became among the cheapest and cleanest in Europe. Then France adopted stricter regulations aligned with international standards, and promptly lost the ability to build affordably, as Flamanville demonstrates.

Consider: South Korea builds reactors on time and on budget, at roughly one-third the cost per kilowatt of Western projects. The APR-1400 reactors at Barakah in the UAE were delivered close to schedule at approximately $5,500 per kilowatt. South Korean engineers aren’t magically more competent than their Western counterparts. They’re working under a different regulatory philosophy.

Consider: China is commissioning nuclear reactors at an unprecedented pace, with costs in the range of $3,000-4,000 per kilowatt. The physics is the same. The engineering challenges are the same. The regulatory environment is not.

The question nobody is asking is: Why?

Why can South Korea build for $5,500/kW while the UK pays $18,000/kW for essentially similar technology? Why could France build 56 reactors in 15 years but now struggles to complete one in 17? Why does every Western nuclear project face the same pattern of cost explosions and schedule delays, regardless of country, contractor, or reactor design?

The answer lies not in construction techniques or supply chains or project management failures, though all of these play a role. The answer lies in a scientific model adopted over 80 years ago, embedded so deeply in regulatory frameworks that it has become invisible, unquestioned, and immensely costly.

That model is called Linear No-Threshold, or LNT.

LNT holds that any exposure to ionising radiation, no matter how small, carries a proportional risk of cancer, and that there is no safe threshold below which radiation is harmless. This assumption underpins virtually every radiation protection standard in the Western world. It drives the ALARA principle, ”As Low As Reasonably Achievable”, which demands not merely safe radiation levels, but the lowest achievable levels, with no defined endpoint.

The result is a regulatory ratchet that turns ever tighter. Each new reactor must meet stricter standards than the last. Containment structures are designed to prevent releases that wouldn’t harm anyone even if they occurred. Shielding requirements protect against doses far below natural background radiation. Redundant safety systems back up other redundant safety systems. Documentation and compliance costs spiral. And because regulations can change mid-construction, financing must account for the risk that a half-built plant may need expensive modifications to meet standards that didn’t exist when construction began.

This is the hidden tax on nuclear power. Not the cost of uranium. Not the cost of concrete and steel. Not the cost of skilled labour. The cost of complying with regulations derived from a scientific model that has never been validated at low doses, and which substantial evidence contradicts.

The thesis of this article is simple: The Linear No-Threshold model is the single largest driver of nuclear construction costs in the Western world, adding billions of dollars to every project and years to every timeline. It is the reason nuclear power, which should be cheap, is instead ruinously expensive. And until we confront this reality, no amount of government support, private investment, or technological innovation will make nuclear power affordable.

Hinkley Point C is not evidence that nuclear power doesn’t work. It is evidence that regulation based on contested science can make anything unaffordable.

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What is the Linear No-Threshold Model?

The Linear No-Threshold model has its origins in the work of Hermann Joseph Muller, an American geneticist who won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1946. Muller’s research demonstrated that X-rays could induce genetic mutations in fruit flies, and he extrapolated from this that any exposure to ionising radiation, no matter how small, could cause heritable genetic damage.

Muller was not merely a scientist; he was an activist. He campaigned vigorously against nuclear weapons testing and became a leading voice warning of radiation’s dangers. His Nobel lecture emphasised the threat of radiation-induced mutations to future generations, and his advocacy shaped public and scientific perception of radiation risk for decades.

The model that emerged from this work is elegantly simple. If high doses of radiation cause cancer, and medium doses cause proportionally less cancer, then the relationship between dose and risk must be linear all the way down to zero. There is no threshold below which radiation is safe. Every additional unit of radiation exposure adds an incremental risk of cancer, no matter how small that unit might be.

This is the core assumption of LNT: any radiation dose, no matter how small, carries a proportional cancer risk. A chest X-ray is dangerous, just less dangerous than a CT scan. Background radiation from rocks and cosmic rays is dangerous, just less dangerous than living near a nuclear plant. There is no “safe” threshold, only varying degrees of hazard.

The model’s simplicity made it attractive to regulators. If there is no safe threshold, then the regulatory task becomes straightforward: reduce exposure as much as possible. You don’t need to determine what level is actually safe, because no level is safe. You simply minimise.

In the 1950s and 1960s, as the nuclear age accelerated, international bodies adopted LNT as the basis for radiation protection standards. The International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP), founded in 1928 and reconstituted after World War II, built its recommendations around the model. The National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements (NCRP) in the United States followed suit. National regulators around the world incorporated these recommendations into law.

From LNT emerged the ALARA principle: radiation exposure should be kept “As Low As Reasonably Achievable,” taking into account economic and social factors. ALARA sounds sensible. Who could object to keeping radiation as low as reasonably achievable?

But ALARA is not a standard that says “this level is safe.” It is a standard that says “lower is always better.” There is no defined endpoint, no level at which a regulator can say “this is low enough, you may stop.” If technology improves and makes further reductions achievable, then further reductions become required. If a competitor achieves lower levels, that becomes the new benchmark. The ratchet only turns one way.

In practice, ALARA means that nuclear facilities must not merely be safe. They must be as safe as conceivably possible, regardless of whether the additional safety measures address any real risk. A containment structure that would prevent any measurable release under any credible accident scenario is not enough; it must be reinforced further because further reinforcement is achievable. Shielding that reduces worker exposure to levels well below natural background radiation is not enough; it must be enhanced because enhancement is achievable.

The costs compound. More concrete. More steel. More redundant systems. More documentation. More inspections. More delays. And because “reasonably achievable” is a moving target, designs approved at the start of construction may no longer satisfy regulators by the time construction is complete.

This is the regulatory framework that governs nuclear power in the Western world. It rests entirely on the assumption that LNT is correct, that there truly is no safe threshold for radiation exposure.

But here is the problem: LNT has never been validated at low doses.

Muller’s original experiments used extremely high radiation doses, far beyond anything a human would encounter from normal activities or even from living near a nuclear facility. Extrapolating from these high-dose effects to low-dose risks was always a theoretical exercise, not an empirical observation. The linear relationship was assumed, not demonstrated.

And in the eight decades since Muller’s Nobel Prize, substantial evidence has accumulated that contradicts the model. Evidence that suggests low-dose radiation may not be harmful at all. Evidence that suggests the body has repair mechanisms that can handle low-level damage without consequence. Evidence that suggests there may indeed be a threshold below which radiation poses no measurable risk, or even evidence that very low doses might stimulate protective biological responses.

This evidence has not changed regulatory practice. LNT remains the foundation of radiation protection standards worldwide. ALARA remains the governing principle. And nuclear power remains burdened by costs that may be entirely unnecessary.

Let’s examine that contradicting evidence in detail.

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The Scientific Case Against LNT

If LNT is correct, its predictions should be observable in the real world. Populations exposed to higher background radiation should exhibit higher cancer rates. The relationship should be linear and consistent. The evidence should be clear.

It is not.

Natural background radiation varies enormously across the globe. In most places, people receive an annual dose of roughly 2-3 millisieverts (mSv) from natural sources: cosmic rays, radon gas, radioactive elements in soil and rock. But some populations live with far higher exposures.

In Ramsar, a city in northern Iran, residents receive annual doses as high as 260 mSv from natural radium in local hot springs and building materials. That is roughly 100 times the global average. If LNT is correct, Ramsar’s population should be ravaged by cancer.

They are not. Studies of Ramsar’s residents have found no elevated cancer rates. Some research has even suggested slightly better health outcomes among high-background populations, though this remains contested.

In Kerala, a coastal state in southern India, monazite sands rich in thorium deliver background doses of 15-25 mSv annually, roughly ten times the global average. Researchers have studied this population extensively, looking for the cancer signal that LNT predicts.

They have not found it. A major study published in Health Physics in 2009, examining over 385,000 residents, found no increased cancer incidence associated with high background radiation.

In Guarapari, Brazil, black sand beaches containing monazite produce localised dose rates many times higher than normal. In Yangjiang, China, background radiation is roughly three times the Chinese average. In the high-altitude city of Denver, Colorado, cosmic radiation exposure significantly exceeds that of coastal cities.

In none of these places do we observe the elevated cancer rates that LNT predicts. The dose-response relationship that forms the foundation of global radiation protection standards simply does not appear in epidemiological data at low doses.

This absence of evidence is not evidence of absence, LNT proponents argue. The predicted excess cancers are small in absolute terms and may be masked by statistical noise, confounding factors, or the “healthy worker effect.” Perhaps the cancers are there but undetectable.

Perhaps. But a model whose predictions are perpetually undetectable is not a scientific model. It is an unfalsifiable assumption. And unfalsifiable assumptions are a poor foundation for regulations that add billions of dollars to the cost of every nuclear plant.

Threshold Models

An alternative to LNT is the threshold model, which proposes that below a certain dose, radiation causes no net harm because the body’s repair mechanisms can fully address the damage.

This is not a radical proposition. It is how we understand most toxic substances. Alcohol is harmful in large quantities but harmless in small ones. Sunlight causes skin cancer at high exposures but is necessary for health at moderate levels. Paracetamol is therapeutic at the recommended dose and lethal in overdose. The dose makes the poison, as toxicologists have recognised since Paracelsus in the 16th century.

The human body has evolved sophisticated mechanisms for repairing DNA damage, including damage caused by radiation. Every day, each cell in your body sustains tens of thousands of DNA lesions from normal metabolic processes, reactive oxygen species, and background radiation. If these repair mechanisms did not exist, multicellular life would be impossible.

The threshold model proposes that at low doses, these repair mechanisms are fully effective. Damage is repaired before it can cause lasting harm. Only when the dose exceeds the repair capacity does risk begin to accumulate.

Evidence for threshold effects comes from multiple sources. Studies of nuclear workers with cumulative exposures well above background have often failed to find elevated cancer rates. Animal studies using chronic low-dose exposure have frequently shown no effect or even beneficial effects. Cellular studies have demonstrated that repair mechanisms are highly effective at low dose rates, with damage accumulating only when repair capacity is overwhelmed.

The NCRP (National Council on Radiation Protection and Measurements) published Commentary 27 in 2018 to reaffirm LNT as the basis for radiation protection. Yet subsequent peer-reviewed analysis has shown that the six studies the NCRP cited as ‘strongly supporting’ LNT are actually consistent with no increased cancer risk below 100 mGy. The studies assume LNT from the outset, a case of circular reasoning that critics have highlighted for years. (Additional source).

Hormesis

More controversial still is the hormesis hypothesis, which proposes that low-dose radiation may actually be beneficial.

Hormesis is not unique to radiation. It is observed across biology and toxicology. Small doses of a stressor can stimulate protective responses that leave the organism better off than if it had experienced no stress at all. Exercise damages muscle tissue, but the repair process builds stronger muscles. Caloric restriction stresses cells, but activates longevity pathways. Vaccines expose the immune system to pathogens, but create protective immunity.

The hormesis hypothesis proposes that low-dose radiation similarly stimulates cellular repair mechanisms, antioxidant defences, and immune function. The body responds to the mild stress by upregulating protective systems, resulting in a net health benefit.

Evidence for radiation hormesis comes from several sources. Some epidemiological studies have found lower cancer rates in populations with elevated background radiation, though these findings are disputed. Laboratory studies have shown that cells pre-exposed to low-dose radiation are more resistant to subsequent high-dose exposure, a phenomenon called “adaptive response.” Animal studies have sometimes shown increased lifespan with chronic low-dose exposure.

Hormesis remains controversial, and the evidence is not conclusive. But its existence as a credible hypothesis illustrates how far the science has moved from the certainties of the 1950s. The confident extrapolation from high-dose effects to low-dose risks that underpins LNT is no longer scientifically secure.

The Epidemiological Problem

LNT faces a fundamental epistemological problem: its predictions at low doses are statistically undetectable.

Consider the mathematics. LNT predicts that a dose of 100 mSv increases lifetime cancer risk by approximately 0.5%. For a dose of 10 mSv, the predicted increase is 0.05%. For 1 mSv, it is 0.005%.

Baseline lifetime cancer risk is roughly 25-30%. Detecting a 0.005% increase against that background would require studying millions of people with extraordinary precision, controlling for every confounding factor: smoking, diet, alcohol, genetics, occupational exposures, medical history. In practice, it is impossible.

This means that LNT’s predictions at the doses relevant to nuclear power regulation can never be confirmed. The model is unfalsifiable in precisely the range where it matters most.

LNT proponents treat this as a reason for caution. We cannot prove the risk does not exist, so we must assume it does. This is the precautionary principle in action.

But the precautionary principle cuts both ways. If we cannot detect the harm that LNT predicts, perhaps the harm does not exist. And if the harm does not exist, then the trillions of dollars spent globally on LNT-based regulations have been wasted.

More importantly, the precautionary principle does not consider the harms caused by excessive caution. What is the harm of letting LNT undercut nuclear power expansion?

They are substantial and quantifiable. Fossil fuel plants that could have been replaced by nuclear continue operating, emitting carbon dioxide and genuine air pollutants. The World Health Organisation estimates that air pollution from fossil fuels kills over four million people annually. Coal ash contains more radioactive material per unit of energy produced than nuclear waste, and unlike nuclear waste, it is not contained but dispersed into the atmosphere and water supply. Climate change, driven largely by fossil fuel emissions, poses existential risks that nuclear power could help mitigate.

A recent analysis of Australia’s National Electricity Market, using AEMO data and CSIRO cost figures, estimated that replacing fossil fuels on just the east coast with renewables would require approximately $480 billion in capital costs, 170-190 GW of nameplate generation capacity, and 300 GWh of battery storage. At South Korean nuclear construction costs, the same job could be done with roughly 30 GW of capacity for approximately $165 billion. The difference, over $300 billion for one region of one country, represents the cost of accepting that Western nuclear construction must remain expensive.

The precautionary principle, as applied to radiation, ignores all of this. It counts the hypothetical cancers from low dose radiation exposure, which have never been detected. It does not count the actual deaths from air pollution, the measurable costs of climate change, or the economic burden of an energy system distorted by radiophobia.

The absence of detectable harm at low doses is consistent with threshold models. It is consistent with hormesis. It is even consistent with LNT, if the true risk is simply too small to measure. But it is not a scientific basis for regulations that assume the risk is real and significant, while ignoring the very real and very significant harms those regulations cause.

Institutional Inertia

If the scientific case against LNT is substantial, why does it remain the foundation of radiation protection standards worldwide?

The answer lies in institutional inertia, reinforced by political and economic incentives that favour the status quo.

Precautionary principle culture. Regulatory agencies are culturally predisposed to caution. No regulator was ever fired for being too safe. The career incentives all point one direction: when in doubt, tighten standards. Loosening standards, even when scientifically justified, invites accusations of recklessness and industry capture. The asymmetry is profound. Being wrong in the direction of caution is forgivable; being wrong in the direction of permissiveness is career-ending.

Liability concerns. The legal frameworks surrounding radiation exposure are built on LNT assumptions. Compensation schemes, exposure limits, and liability calculations all presume that any dose carries risk. Abandoning LNT would require reworking these frameworks entirely, with uncertain legal consequences. Lawyers advise caution. Institutions follow.

Career risk for scientists. Challenging LNT is professionally hazardous. Funding bodies, peer reviewers, and journal editors operate within the LNT paradigm. Research questioning the model faces higher scrutiny and more sceptical reception than research confirming it. Scientists who challenge consensus too vocally risk being labelled as industry shills or cranks. The safe career path is to work within the paradigm, not against it.

Anti-nuclear activism. Environmental organisations that oppose nuclear power have a vested interest in LNT. The model provides scientific-sounding justification for their position. Any radiation is dangerous; therefore nuclear power is dangerous; therefore nuclear power must be opposed. Abandoning LNT would undercut decades of anti-nuclear advocacy. These organisations lobby vigorously against any relaxation of radiation standards, framing such efforts as industry-driven attacks on public health.

Fossil fuel interests. Less discussed but equally relevant: the fossil fuel industry benefits enormously from LNT. Nuclear power is the only scalable, reliable, low-carbon alternative to coal and gas for baseload electricity. Regulations that make nuclear unaffordable protect fossil fuel market share. The alignment of interests between environmental anti-nuclear groups and fossil fuel companies is one of the more perverse features of contemporary energy politics.

The result is a self-reinforcing system. Regulators enforce LNT-based standards because that is what the science supposedly says. Scientists operate within the LNT paradigm because that is what regulators and funding bodies expect. Activists defend LNT because it supports their agenda. Industry opponents exploit LNT because it hobbles their competition. And nuclear power remains expensive because everyone with influence benefits from keeping it that way.

Breaking this cycle requires more than scientific evidence. It requires political will to challenge entrenched interests and institutional courage to update standards in light of new knowledge.

Both are in short supply.

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How LNT Translates Into Construction Costs

The previous sections established that LNT lacks empirical support at low doses and that substantial evidence points toward threshold or hormetic effects. But even if one remains agnostic on the science, the practical consequences of LNT-based regulation are undeniable. They are written in concrete and steel, in redundant safety systems, in armies of compliance personnel, and ultimately in the price tag of every Western nuclear project.

Understanding how a radiation protection model translates into billions of dollars of construction costs requires examining the regulatory machinery that LNT has spawned.

Containment and Shielding

Nuclear plants are surrounded by massive containment structures designed to prevent the release of radioactive material under any conceivable accident scenario. These structures are engineering marvels, capable of withstanding aircraft impacts, earthquakes, tornadoes, and internal explosions.

But the design basis for these structures is not “prevent releases that would harm people.” The design basis, driven by LNT and ALARA, is “prevent releases, period.” Since LNT holds that any radiation exposure carries risk, and ALARA demands exposures be minimised to the greatest extent achievable, containment structures must be designed to prevent releases that would result in doses far below natural background radiation.

Consider what this means in practice. A release that resulted in a nearby resident receiving an additional 1 mSv of exposure, roughly equivalent to a couple of chest X-rays or a few months of natural background radiation, would be treated as a regulatory failure. The containment structure must be robust enough to prevent even this trivial exposure under extreme accident conditions.

The result is structures of extraordinary thickness and strength, far beyond what would be required to protect public health under any realistic dose-response model. The concrete walls of a typical reactor containment building are over a metre thick. The steel liner adds further protection. Every penetration, every pipe, every cable that passes through the containment boundary must be sealed and tested to ensure integrity.

This is not safety engineering. This is engineering to satisfy a regulatory model that treats infinitesimal doses as dangerous.

Redundancy

Nuclear safety systems are designed with multiple layers of redundancy. If one system fails, a backup system takes over. If the backup fails, another backup activates. This defence-in-depth philosophy sounds prudent, and in principle it is.

But LNT-driven regulation pushes redundancy far beyond engineering rationality. Because any release is deemed unacceptable, and because any dose is deemed harmful, safety systems must achieve levels of reliability that approach the theoretical limits of engineering.

A typical reactor will have multiple independent cooling systems, each capable of preventing core damage on its own. Each system will have redundant pumps, redundant power supplies, redundant instrumentation, and redundant control systems. The electrical systems alone may include connections to multiple offsite power sources, multiple onsite diesel generators, and battery backup systems, each with their own redundant components.

Every additional layer of redundancy adds cost. Not just the cost of the equipment itself, but the cost of installation, testing, maintenance, documentation, and regulatory compliance. A system with three independent backup layers is not three times as expensive as a system with one backup. It is many times more expensive, because the interactions between systems must be analysed, the documentation must cover all possible failure combinations, and the testing regime must verify that each layer functions independently.

The marginal safety benefit of the fourth backup system for the third backup system is vanishingly small. But under LNT logic, if it is achievable, it is required.

Material Requirements

Stuart Crooks, the managing director of Hinkley Point C, wrote in a letter to staff that UK regulations required “7,000 substantial design changes” to the EPR reactor design, resulting in “35% more steel and 25% more concrete than originally planned.”

These are not minor modifications. Thirty-five percent more steel means thousands of additional tonnes of material that must be manufactured, transported, installed, inspected, and documented. Twenty-five percent more concrete means thousands of additional cubic metres that must be poured, cured, tested, and certified.

The EPR design had already been approved and was under construction in France and Finland. It was not an untested concept. Yet UK regulators determined that the French safety standards, themselves among the strictest in the world, were insufficient. Additional shielding was required. Additional structural reinforcement was required. Additional redundancy was required.

Each modification triggers a cascade of further modifications. Additional steel requires stronger foundations. Stronger foundations require more concrete. More concrete requires more reinforcing bar. More reinforcing bar requires more welds. More welds require more inspections. More inspections require more documentation. The complexity compounds.

This is the physical manifestation of LNT-based regulation. Not abstract bureaucracy, but millions of tonnes of material added to a project because regulators, operating under a model that treats any dose as harmful, demanded protection against doses that would not harm anyone.

Documentation and Compliance

A modern nuclear plant is not merely a physical structure. It is a documentation structure of comparable complexity. Every component that could conceivably affect safety, which under LNT-driven regulation means virtually every component, must be traceable from raw material to installation.

The steel in a reactor vessel must be certified to nuclear-grade specifications. The certification must document the source of the ore, the smelting process, the chemical composition, the heat treatment, the mechanical testing, and the inspection results. Every weld must be performed by certified welders using certified procedures, inspected by certified inspectors, and documented in records that will be retained for the life of the plant.

The same applies to concrete, to electrical cables, to instrumentation, to valves, to pumps, to every nut and bolt in the safety-related portions of the plant. The documentation requirements alone employ thousands of engineers, quality assurance specialists, and administrative staff.

This is not inherently unreasonable for genuinely safety-critical components. But LNT-driven regulation expands the definition of “safety-critical” to encompass systems whose failure would result in doses that no one would notice against the background of natural radiation. The documentation burden scales accordingly.

Estimates suggest that documentation and quality assurance account for a substantial fraction of nuclear construction costs, potentially 20-30% of the total. Much of this documentation exists not to ensure safety in any practical sense, but to demonstrate compliance with regulations derived from a model that treats zero dose as the only acceptable outcome.

Source 1

Source 2

The Ratchet Effect

In most industries, costs decline over time as experience accumulates. Engineers learn from each project and apply those lessons to the next. Manufacturers achieve economies of scale. Supply chains mature. Workers develop expertise. This learning curve has driven dramatic cost reductions in solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, automobiles, aircraft, and virtually every other complex manufactured product.

Nuclear power has experienced the opposite trajectory. In the United States, the inflation-adjusted cost of nuclear construction increased by a factor of three to four between the early 1970s and the late 1980s. Similar patterns emerged in most Western countries. Plants built later cost more, not less, than plants built earlier.

The primary explanation is regulatory ratcheting. After the Three Mile Island accident in 1979, regulators worldwide imposed new requirements on plants under construction and even on plants already operating. After Chernobyl in 1986, another round of requirements followed. After Fukushima in 2011, yet another round.

Each round of new requirements added cost. But more importantly, the constant threat of new requirements created uncertainty that made rational project planning impossible. A design approved at the start of construction might not satisfy regulators by the time construction was complete. Contractors learned to price this uncertainty into their bids. Financiers learned to demand higher returns to compensate for regulatory risk.

The ratchet only turns one way. Regulations are tightened after accidents, but they are never loosened when operating experience demonstrates that previous requirements were excessive. The baseline shifts upward with each turn, and the next accident, wherever it occurs, will shift it upward again.

This is why France could build 56 reactors affordably in the 1970s and 1980s, but struggles to complete a single reactor today. The physics has not changed. The engineering has not become more difficult. The regulatory environment has become progressively more restrictive, and each restriction adds cost that can never be recovered.

Regulatory Uncertainty and the Construction Risk Premium

The most insidious cost of LNT-based regulation does not appear in the bill of materials or the labour hours. It appears in the financing.

The financing implications of regulatory uncertainty are examined in detail in the Hinkley Point C case study that follows. For now, the key point is this: when regulations can change mid-construction, investors demand a premium to compensate for that risk. This “construction risk premium” can exceed the actual capital cost of the reactor itself. LNT does not appear in financing documents, but it is the foundation of the regulatory system that creates the uncertainty that dominates the cost of nuclear electricity.

Case Study: Hinkley Point C

Hinkley Point C is not merely an expensive nuclear project. It is a monument to regulatory dysfunction, a case study in how LNT-based regulation transforms a mature technology into a financial black hole.

The numbers tell the story.

In 2015, when the project was approved, EDF estimated the construction cost at £18 billion. By 2017, the estimate had risen to £19.6-20.3 billion. By 2022, it reached £26 billion. In January 2024, EDF announced the estimate had climbed to £31-35 billion in 2015 prices, or £46 billion or more in current prices.

The completion date has followed a similar trajectory. Originally scheduled for 2025, the first unit is now expected sometime between 2029 and 2031. The second unit will follow approximately 12 months later. A project that was supposed to take a decade will likely take closer to two decades from approval to operation.

What happened?

Stuart Crooks, the managing director of Hinkley Point C, provided a revealing explanation in a letter to staff. British regulations, he wrote, required “7,000 substantial design changes” to the EPR reactor design. These changes resulted in “35% more steel and 25% more concrete than originally planned.”

Consider what this means. The EPR is not an experimental design. It was developed by Areva (now Framatome) and has been under construction in France at Flamanville and in Finland at Olkiluoto. The design had already satisfied French nuclear regulators, themselves among the most stringent in the world.

Yet when EDF proposed to build the same reactor in the United Kingdom, British regulators determined that French standards were insufficient. Thousands of modifications were required. More shielding. More structural reinforcement. More redundancy. More documentation.

The result was not a safer reactor. The EPR was already safe. The result was a vastly more expensive reactor, one that requires 35% more steel and 25% more concrete to satisfy regulatory requirements that go beyond any realistic assessment of risk.

Crooks also cited “inflation, labour and material shortages, on top of Covid and Brexit disruption.” These factors are real, but they are not the primary driver of the cost explosion. Inflation affects all construction projects, not just nuclear. Labour shortages affect all industries. Covid disrupted supply chains globally.

What distinguishes nuclear is the regulatory burden that transforms ordinary construction challenges into extraordinary cost escalations. When a conventional project faces delays, it loses time and money. When a nuclear project faces delays, it loses time and money while simultaneously facing the risk that regulations will tighten further, requiring additional modifications to a partially built plant.

The financing structure of Hinkley Point C reveals just how much of the cost is driven by regulatory uncertainty rather than the reactor itself.

EDF negotiated a “strike price” of £92.50 per MWh (in 2012 prices) under a Contract for Difference with the UK government. This price, adjusted for inflation, will be paid for 35 years once the plant begins operating. In 2025 prices, the strike price is approximately £133 per MWh.

EDF published a breakdown of how this price was calculated:

Construction risk premium: £35 per MWh (38%)

Other financing costs: £26 per MWh (29%)

Operation and maintenance: £19.50 per MWh (21%)

Capital cost: £11 per MWh (12%)

The reactor itself, including the concrete, steel, and equipment, accounts for just 12% of the electricity price. The construction risk premium alone, the price of regulatory uncertainty, accounts for more than three times as much. Together, financing-related costs represent 67% of the total.

What is the “construction risk premium”? It is the additional return investors demand to compensate for the possibility that the project will cost more than expected, take longer than expected, or face regulatory changes during construction. This is not theoretical. It is the lived experience of every Western nuclear project in recent decades. Designs are approved, construction begins, regulators impose new requirements, and the project must stop, redesign, and restart.

Professor Dieter Helm of Oxford University calculated that Hinkley Point C “would have been roughly half the cost if the government had been borrowing the money to build it at 2%, rather than EDF’s cost of capital, which was 9%.” The difference reflects regulatory risk.

In 2006, before post-Fukushima regulatory tightening, Areva estimated EPR electricity at £24 per MWh. The actual strike price is nearly four times higher. The physics has not changed. The engineering has not changed. The regulatory environment has changed.

Critics of nuclear power point to Hinkley Point C as evidence that nuclear is inherently uneconomical. This is precisely backwards. Hinkley Point C is evidence that regulation based on LNT can make any technology uneconomical. The question is not whether nuclear power is too expensive. The question is why we tolerate a regulatory system that makes it so.

International Comparisons: Evidence That Regulation Is the Variable

If nuclear power were inherently expensive, we would expect to see high costs everywhere. The physics is the same in every country. The engineering challenges are the same. The materials are the same.

Yet nuclear construction costs vary by a factor of five or more between countries. This variation cannot be explained by differences in labour costs, material costs, or technical capability. It can only be explained by differences in regulatory philosophy.

South Korea and the UAE

South Korea has emerged as the world leader in affordable nuclear construction. The Korean APR-1400 reactor design has been built repeatedly, on schedule, and on budget.

The most striking demonstration is the Barakah nuclear plant in the United Arab Emirates. South Korea’s KEPCO won the contract in 2009, beating competitors from France, Japan, and the United States. The project comprises four APR-1400 reactors with a combined capacity of 5.6 GW.

Unit 1 began commercial operation in 2021. Unit 2 followed in 2022. Unit 3 in 2023. Unit 4 in 2024. Four reactors, delivered in sequence, approximately on the original schedule.

The cost was approximately $24.4 billion for all four units, or roughly $4,400 per kW. Compare this to Hinkley Point C at approximately $18,000 per kW, more than four times as expensive for similar capacity.

How did South Korea achieve this? Not through superior technology. The APR-1400 is a conventional pressurised water reactor, similar in concept to reactors built worldwide. Not through cheap labour. Korean wages are comparable to those in Western Europe.

South Korea achieved affordable nuclear construction through three factors that Western countries have abandoned.

First, standardised design. Korea committed to a single reactor design and built it repeatedly. Each construction team learned from the previous project and applied those lessons to the next. The learning curve that drives cost reductions in every other industry was allowed to function.

Second, streamlined regulation. Korean regulators focus on genuine safety issues rather than demanding ever-lower doses regardless of practical benefit. The regulatory framework is stable and predictable. Designs approved at the start of construction remain approved at the end.

Third, continuous construction. Korea maintained an unbroken pipeline of nuclear projects, preserving the workforce skills and supply chain capabilities that atrophy when construction stops and starts. Workers who complete one project move directly to the next, carrying their expertise with them.

None of these factors is mysterious or unachievable. They are policy choices. Western countries have chosen differently, and Western countries pay the price.

China

China is commissioning nuclear reactors at a pace not seen since the French programme of the 1970s and 1980s. As of 2024, China had 55 operating reactors with another 23 under construction. The construction pipeline shows no signs of slowing.

Chinese nuclear construction costs are estimated at approximately $3,000-4,000 per kW, roughly one-fifth of Western costs. Some of this reflects lower labour costs, but labour is a relatively small component of nuclear construction costs. The primary factors are the same as in Korea: standardised designs, streamlined regulation, and continuous construction.

China has also demonstrated the ability to build Western reactor designs more cheaply than Western countries can build them. The Taishan EPR reactors, using the same design as Hinkley Point C and Flamanville, were completed in 2018 and 2019, years ahead of their European counterparts and at a fraction of the cost.

The reactors are physically identical. The difference is regulatory. Chinese regulators approved the design and allowed construction to proceed without the thousands of mid-project modifications that plagued the European EPR projects.

Critics will note that Chinese regulatory standards may be less stringent than Western standards. This is true. But the question is whether Western standards, driven by LNT to demand ever-lower doses, actually produce meaningful safety benefits. The evidence suggests they do not. They produce regulatory compliance, documentation, and cost. They do not produce measurably safer reactors.

France: A Cautionary Tale

France provides the most instructive comparison, because France demonstrates both what is possible and what happens when regulatory philosophy changes.

Between 1970 and 1990, France built 56 nuclear reactors. The programme was a triumph of industrial policy. France committed to a single standardised design (the Westinghouse-derived PWR), built a domestic supply chain, trained a skilled workforce, and constructed reactors in a continuous sequence.

The result was cheap, clean electricity. France today generates approximately 70% of its electricity from nuclear power, giving it among the lowest electricity prices and lowest carbon emissions in Europe.

Then France adopted stricter regulations aligned with international LNT-based standards. The EPR reactor, designed to meet these new standards, was supposed to be the next generation of French nuclear power.

Flamanville 3, the first French EPR, broke ground in 2007. It was originally scheduled to begin operation in 2012 at a cost of €3.3 billion. As of 2024, the reactor has finally connected to the grid, twelve years late, at a cost of approximately €13.2 billion. The same country that built 56 reactors in 20 years has spent 17 years struggling to complete one.

What changed? Not French engineering capability. Not French industrial capacity. Not French workers’ skills. The regulatory environment changed. The stable, predictable framework that enabled the original French programme was replaced by an LNT-driven regime of ever-tightening standards, mid-construction modifications, and regulatory uncertainty.

France did not lose the ability to build nuclear reactors. France regulated away the ability to build nuclear reactors affordably.

The Pattern

The international evidence points to a clear conclusion. Countries that regulate nuclear power pragmatically, focusing on genuine safety risks and maintaining stable regulatory frameworks, build reactors affordably. Countries that regulate based on LNT, demanding ever-lower doses and imposing ever-stricter requirements, do not.

South Korea: $4,400/kW

China: $3,000-4,000/kW

United Kingdom (Hinkley C): $18,000/kW

France (Flamanville): approximately $15,000/kW

United States (Vogtle): approximately $17,000/kW

The variation is not small. Western costs are four to six times higher than Asian costs for essentially similar technology.

This is not a technological problem. It is a policy problem. The physics of nuclear fission does not change at national borders. The engineering challenges do not multiply when crossing the English Channel. What changes is the regulatory philosophy, and that philosophy is rooted in LNT.

The Uncomfortable Implication

The implication of these comparisons is uncomfortable for Western policymakers and regulators. It suggests that the extraordinary costs of Western nuclear construction are not inevitable. They are not the unavoidable price of safety. They are the consequence of regulatory choices that could be made differently.

Every additional billion dollars spent on Hinkley Point C, beyond what would be required under Korean or Chinese regulatory frameworks, represents a policy choice. Every year of delay represents a policy choice. Every tonne of carbon dioxide emitted by fossil fuel plants that could have been replaced by nuclear power represents a policy choice.

Western governments have chosen to regulate nuclear power based on a scientific model that lacks empirical support at low doses. They have chosen to demand ever-lower radiation exposures regardless of whether those exposures pose any measurable risk. They have chosen regulatory frameworks that prevent learning-curve cost reductions and create uncertainty that drives up financing costs.

These choices have consequences. The consequence is that nuclear power, which should be the backbone of a clean energy system, has been priced out of the market in much of the Western world. The consequence is that fossil fuels continue to dominate electricity generation, with all the health and climate impacts that entails. The consequence is that the energy transition is slower, more expensive, and less effective than it needs to be.

The international evidence demonstrates that another path is possible. South Korea and China have shown that nuclear power can be built affordably at scale. The question is whether Western countries are willing to learn from that evidence, or whether they will continue to sacrifice clean energy on the altar of LNT.

Quantifying the LNT Tax

The previous sections established that LNT-based regulation drives nuclear construction costs through multiple channels: excessive containment and shielding requirements, redundant safety systems, expanded material requirements, documentation burdens, the ratchet effect, and regulatory uncertainty premiums. The international comparisons demonstrated that countries with pragmatic regulatory frameworks build reactors at a fraction of Western costs.

But how large is the LNT tax, exactly? What would Hinkley Point C have cost under a rational regulatory framework?

The Cost Differential

Hinkley Point C will deliver 3.2 GW of capacity at a current estimated cost of £46 billion or more. This works out to approximately £14.4 billion per GW, or roughly $18 billion per GW at current exchange rates.

South Korea builds APR-1400 reactors for approximately $5,500 per kW, or $5.5 billion per GW. The Barakah project in the UAE, using Korean technology and construction management, achieved similar costs.

The difference is $12.5 billion per GW, a factor of 3.3 times.

For Hinkley Point C’s 3.2 GW capacity, the arithmetic is straightforward. At South Korean costs, the project would cost approximately $17.6 billion, or roughly £14 billion. The actual cost is £46 billion. The difference, approximately £32 billion, represents the premium that British regulatory requirements impose on nuclear construction.

This calculation is conservative in one direction and generous in another.

It is conservative because South Korean costs are not the global minimum. Chinese construction costs are lower still, in the range of $3,000-4,000 per kW. At Chinese costs, Hinkley Point C would cost approximately £8-10 billion, making the regulatory premium closer to £36-38 billion.

It is generous because some portion of Hinkley Point C’s costs reflects genuine first-of-a-kind expenses. The EPR design has faced construction challenges in France and Finland as well, though those projects also suffered from LNT-driven regulatory changes. A portion of the cost premium may reflect learning curve costs that would decline with subsequent units.

Taking these factors into account, a reasonable estimate is that LNT-based regulation adds £25-35 billion to Hinkley Point C’s cost. Call it £30 billion as a central estimate.

Thirty billion pounds. For a single power station. Because regulators demand protection against radiation doses that have never been shown to cause harm.

The Time Differential

Cost is only part of the equation. Time is equally important, and equally affected by LNT-based regulation.

Hinkley Point C was approved in 2015. First concrete was poured in 2018. The first unit is now expected to begin operation sometime between 2029 and 2031. From approval to operation, the project will have taken 14-16 years. From first concrete to operation, 11-13 years.

Compare this to international benchmarks.

The Barakah project in the UAE broke ground in 2012. Unit 1 began commercial operation in 2021. Unit 4 began operation in 2024. Four reactors, 5.6 GW of capacity, delivered in 12 years from groundbreaking, with each subsequent unit taking less time than the one before as the construction team gained experience.

Korean domestic projects are faster still. The Shin-Kori units have been completed in approximately 5-7 years from first concrete to operation.

Chinese projects routinely achieve construction times of 5-6 years.

The pattern is consistent. Countries with streamlined regulation complete reactors in 5-7 years. Countries with LNT-driven regulation take 10-15 years or more.

Hinkley Point C will take roughly twice as long to build as a comparable Korean or Chinese project. What are the consequences of this delay?

The Compounding Cost of Delay

Every year of construction delay imposes costs that compound throughout the project.

Financing costs accumulate. A nuclear project is capital-intensive, with most costs incurred upfront during construction. Money borrowed to finance construction accrues interest whether the project is generating electricity or not. At EDF’s cost of capital (approximately 9%), each year of delay adds roughly 9% to the financing burden. Over an additional 5-7 years of delay compared to Korean timelines, this compounds to a 50-80% increase in financing costs alone.

Inflation erodes purchasing power. The original £18 billion estimate for Hinkley Point C was in 2015 prices. The current £46 billion estimate is in current prices. Some of that increase reflects genuine scope changes and cost overruns, but a substantial portion reflects a decade of inflation applied to a project that was supposed to be finished years ago. Construction materials, labour, and equipment all cost more in 2025 than they did in 2015.

Opportunity costs accumulate. Every year that Hinkley Point C is not operating is a year that 3.2 GW of clean electricity is not being generated. That electricity must come from somewhere. In practice, it comes from natural gas, which emits carbon dioxide and costs money to fuel. The gas burned while waiting for Hinkley Point C represents both an economic cost and an environmental cost.

Supply chain skills atrophy. Extended construction timelines make it difficult to maintain a skilled workforce. Workers trained at the start of the project retire or move to other industries before the project is complete. Institutional knowledge is lost. Each new project must rebuild capabilities that should have been preserved through continuous construction.

The Emissions Cost of Delay

The environmental cost of delay deserves particular attention, because it exposes the perverse logic of LNT-based regulation.

LNT justifies strict regulation on the grounds of protecting public health from radiation. But the delays caused by that regulation result in continued fossil fuel generation, which causes measurable harm to public health through air pollution and climate change.

Hinkley Point C will generate approximately 25-26 TWh of electricity per year once operational. Each year of delay means that 25-26 TWh must be generated by other sources.

If that electricity comes from natural gas combined cycle plants, it represents approximately 10 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. If it comes from coal, the figure is roughly double.

Over the 7-10 years of delay compared to what a streamlined regulatory process might have achieved, the emissions cost is 70-100 million tonnes of CO2, plus the associated air pollutants: nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and others that cause respiratory disease and premature death.

The World Health Organisation estimates that air pollution causes over 4 million premature deaths globally each year. Fossil fuel combustion is a major contributor. The continued operation of gas and coal plants, necessitated by delays in nuclear construction, contributes to this toll.

LNT-based regulation is justified as protecting public health. But by delaying nuclear construction, it causes measurable harm to public health that almost certainly exceeds any hypothetical harm from the low-dose radiation exposures it seeks to prevent.

This is the fundamental incoherence of the LNT-driven regulatory framework. It treats undetectable risks from low-dose radiation as intolerable while tolerating the substantial, measurable risks from the fossil fuel generation that fills the gap left by delayed nuclear projects.

The Cumulative Tax

Summing up the LNT tax on Hinkley Point C:

Direct cost premium: approximately £30 billion versus South Korean construction costs

Financing cost premium: tens of billions in additional interest from extended timelines and risk premiums

Emissions cost: 70-100 million tonnes of CO2 during the delay period

Opportunity cost: a decade of clean electricity not generated

For a single project, the burden is measured in tens of billions of pounds and tens of millions of tonnes of emissions. Multiply this across the Western world and the cumulative tax reaches trillions of dollars and billions of tonnes of CO2.

This is the LNT tax.

The Opportunity Cost: What We’re Not Building

The LNT tax is not merely an accounting abstraction. It represents real capacity that was not built, real emissions that were not avoided, and real opportunities that were squandered. Understanding the true cost of LNT-based regulation requires considering what could have been achieved with the resources consumed by regulatory compliance.

The United Kingdom

At current estimates, Hinkley Point C will cost approximately £46 billion to deliver 3.2 GW of nuclear capacity.

At South Korean construction costs of approximately $5.5 billion per GW (roughly £4.4 billion at current exchange rates), that same £46 billion could have built approximately 10.5 GW of nuclear capacity using the same EPR technology under a streamlined regulatory framework.

But the comparison is more striking if we consider what £46 billion could achieve using Korean APR-1400 reactors built under Korean regulatory conditions. At $4,400 per kW, as achieved at Barakah, £46 billion translates to approximately $57 billion, which would deliver roughly 13 GW of capacity.

If we apply Chinese construction costs of $3,000-3,500 per kW, the same expenditure could deliver 16-19 GW.

The United Kingdom’s peak electricity demand is approximately 50 GW. At the most optimistic end of international cost benchmarks, the money being spent on Hinkley Point C could have delivered nearly 40% of peak demand in nuclear capacity, rather than the 6% that 3.2 GW represents.

Consider an alternative history. Suppose the United Kingdom had adopted Korean regulatory standards and construction practices in 2010. Suppose it had committed to a standardised reactor design and a continuous build programme. Suppose it had allowed the learning curve to function, with each project benefiting from the lessons of the last.

By now, the UK could have built 20-30 GW of nuclear capacity for less than the cost of Hinkley Point C alone. Combined with existing nuclear plants and renewable generation, this would have been sufficient to largely decarbonise the electricity grid. Instead, the UK has spent 15 years and £46 billion to add 3.2 GW that is not yet operational.

The opportunity cost is not hypothetical. It is measured in the gas plants that continue to operate, the carbon that continues to be emitted, and the energy bills that continue to burden households and businesses.

Australia: A Comparative Case Study

The opportunity cost of LNT-based regulation becomes even more apparent when examining countries that have foresworn nuclear power entirely and must therefore rely on alternatives.

A recent analysis of Australia’s National Electricity Market using AEMO data and CSIRO GenCost cost estimates, examined what would be required to replace fossil fuel generation on Australia’s east coast with renewable energy.

The findings are striking.

To replace coal and gas generation with wind, solar, and battery storage, the analysis estimated that approximately 170-190 GW of new nameplate renewable generation capacity would be required, along with approximately 300 GWh of battery storage. The estimated capital cost for this infrastructure is approximately $480 billion Australian dollars, before accounting for transmission line expansions, remote installation costs, or the environmental impacts of land clearance.

The 170-190 GW of nameplate capacity is necessary because wind and solar generators operate intermittently. Solar panels produce nothing at night. Wind turbines produce nothing when the wind is not blowing. To ensure reliable supply through all weather conditions and all times of day, the system must be dramatically overbuilt relative to actual demand. The 300 GWh of battery storage is required to buffer the mismatch between generation and consumption.

For context, the average demand on Australia’s east coast grid is approximately 22 GW. The renewable system required to reliably meet this demand would have a nameplate capacity roughly eight times larger than average demand, reflecting the low capacity factors of wind (approximately 29%) and solar (approximately 19%).

Now consider the nuclear alternative.

Australia’s east coast electricity demand could be met by approximately 25-30 GW of nuclear capacity operating at typical capacity factors of 90% or higher. At South Korean construction costs of $5.5 billion per GW, this would cost approximately $140-165 billion.

The comparison:

Renewable pathway: $480 billion for 170-190 GW nameplate capacity plus 300 GWh of batteries, before transmission and installation costs.

Nuclear pathway: $140-165 billion for 25-30 GW of firm, dispatchable capacity.

The nuclear pathway costs roughly one-third as much and delivers reliable baseload power without the need for massive battery installations or overbuilt generation capacity. It requires a fraction of the land area. It does not depend on weather conditions. It does not require the construction of thousands of kilometres of new transmission lines to connect remote wind and solar installations to population centres.

Yet Australia has effectively prohibited nuclear power, and public discourse treats nuclear as “too expensive” relative to renewables.

This claim only holds if one accepts that Western regulatory costs are immutable, that nuclear power must cost $15,000-18,000 per kW rather than $4,000-5,500 per kW, and that the LNT-driven regulatory burden is a law of nature rather than a policy choice.

It is not a law of nature. It is a choice. And it is a choice with consequences measured in hundreds of billions of dollars and millions of tonnes of emissions.

The Global Picture

The United Kingdom and Australia are not unique. The same pattern plays out across the Western world.

Germany spent over €500 billion on its Energiewende, its transition to renewable energy, while simultaneously shutting down its nuclear fleet. The result has been electricity prices among the highest in Europe and carbon emissions that remain stubbornly elevated because gas and coal must fill the gaps when wind and solar falter.

The United States has seen nuclear projects cancelled or abandoned after billions in expenditure, from the V.C. Summer project in South Carolina to proposed plants that never broke ground. Each cancellation represented not just sunk costs but foregone clean generation capacity.

Japan shut down its entire nuclear fleet after Fukushima, then gradually restarted reactors as the costs of replacement generation became apparent. The years of reduced nuclear output were years of increased fossil fuel imports and increased emissions.

In each case, the proximate cause was different: public opposition, regulatory delays, construction cost overruns, political decisions. But the underlying driver was the same. LNT-based regulation had made nuclear power so expensive and so risky that alternatives, even inferior alternatives, appeared preferable.

The cumulative opportunity cost across the Western world over the past three decades is difficult to calculate precisely, but it is measured in trillions of dollars and billions of tonnes of CO2. It is measured in the climate trajectory that we have locked in because the cheapest and most reliable form of clean energy was regulated into uncompetitiveness.

What We Could Have Built

Consider a counterfactual.

Suppose that in 1990, Western countries had adopted regulatory frameworks similar to those that South Korea and China use today. Suppose they had focused radiation protection on genuine risks rather than hypothetical harms at doses below natural background. Suppose they had allowed standardised designs, continuous construction programmes, and learning-curve cost reductions.

Under such a framework, nuclear construction costs in the West might have followed the same trajectory as in Asia: stable or declining in real terms, with each project benefiting from the experience of previous projects.

At Asian cost levels, the investment that Western countries have made in renewable energy over the past two decades could instead have built hundreds of gigawatts of nuclear capacity. The grids of Europe, North America, and Australia could be largely decarbonised today, running on reliable, dispatchable, clean nuclear power.

Instead, we have grids that remain dependent on fossil fuels for reliability, that require massive overbuilding of intermittent renewables, that demand unprecedented battery storage capacity, and that still face decades of work to achieve full decarbonisation.

This is the opportunity cost of LNT. Not just the money wasted on excessive regulation, but the clean energy future that was foreclosed by making nuclear power artificially expensive.

The tragedy is that this future remains achievable. The technology exists. The construction expertise exists, at least in Asia. The fuel exists in abundance. The only barrier is regulatory: a scientific model adopted 80 years ago, never validated at low doses, and now so deeply embedded in institutional practice that challenging it seems almost unthinkable.

But it is not unthinkable. It is necessary.

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Why This Persists: The Political Economy of Radiophobia

The scientific case against LNT is substantial. The economic costs are staggering. The international evidence demonstrates that affordable nuclear construction is achievable. Yet LNT remains the foundation of Western radiation protection standards, and no serious reform effort is underway.

Understanding why requires moving beyond science and economics into political economy. LNT persists not because it is correct, but because it is useful to powerful interests. A self-reinforcing system has emerged in which every major stakeholder benefits from the status quo, and none has sufficient incentive to challenge it.

Anti-Nuclear Groups

Environmental organisations that oppose nuclear power have built decades of advocacy on the foundation of LNT. The model provides scientific-sounding justification for their position: any radiation is dangerous, therefore nuclear power is dangerous, therefore nuclear power must be opposed.

This logic is simple, intuitive, and emotionally compelling. It does not require the public to understand dose-response relationships, epidemiological statistics, or the complexities of risk assessment. It requires only the premise that radiation is harmful at any dose, a premise that LNT supplies.

Abandoning LNT would undercut this advocacy. If low-dose radiation is not harmful, then the routine emissions from nuclear plants are not harmful. If threshold models are correct, then the risks of nuclear power are confined to severe accidents, which modern reactor designs make extraordinarily unlikely. If hormesis has any validity, then the entire framing of radiation as an unmitigated hazard collapses.

Anti-nuclear organisations have institutional interests in preventing this reframing. Their fundraising, their membership, their political influence, and their organisational identity all depend on the continued perception of nuclear power as uniquely dangerous. LNT sustains that perception. Challenging LNT threatens their institutional survival.

This is not to suggest that anti-nuclear activists are consciously dishonest. Many genuinely believe that LNT is correct and that nuclear power poses unacceptable risks. But belief and institutional interest align conveniently, and the alignment makes critical examination of the underlying science unlikely.

Regulators

Regulatory agencies benefit from LNT in ways that are rarely acknowledged.

LNT and ALARA create an ever-expanding mandate. Because there is no safe threshold, there is always more work to be done. Standards can always be tightened. Documentation requirements can always be expanded. Inspection regimes can always be intensified. The regulatory task is never complete.

This expanding mandate translates into larger budgets, more staff, and greater institutional power. A regulatory agency whose mission is “ensure doses remain below the safe threshold” would be smaller and less influential than one whose mission is “reduce doses to the lowest achievable level.” The latter mission is open-ended. It justifies perpetual growth.

Regulatory culture reinforces this dynamic. No regulator advances their career by concluding that existing standards are adequate. Promotions and recognition flow to those who identify new risks, propose new requirements, and tighten existing standards. The incentives all point one direction: toward more regulation, never less.

The asymmetry of consequences further entrenches this culture. A regulator who relaxes standards and is later associated with an accident, however tenuously, faces career destruction. A regulator who imposes excessive standards that delay clean energy deployment and increase fossil fuel emissions faces no comparable consequence. The rational career strategy is obvious: when in doubt, tighten standards.

Regulatory capture is typically understood as agencies being influenced by the industries they regulate. But capture can also run in the opposite direction. Agencies can become captured by their own institutional interests in expanded authority, and by external advocates who share an interest in strict regulation. The nuclear regulatory environment exhibits both patterns.

Fossil Fuel Interests

The alignment between fossil fuel interests and strict nuclear regulation is rarely discussed, but it is profound.

Nuclear power is the only proven technology capable of displacing fossil fuels from baseload electricity generation at scale. Wind and solar are intermittent; they require backup generation, which in practice means natural gas. Hydropower is geographically limited. Geothermal is niche. Carbon capture remains uneconomic.

Nuclear alone can provide the reliable, dispatchable, high-capacity-factor generation that fossil fuels currently supply. A world with abundant, affordable nuclear power is a world with dramatically reduced demand for coal and natural gas.

Fossil fuel companies understand this. They have understood it for decades. And while direct evidence of fossil fuel funding for anti-nuclear advocacy is limited, the alignment of interests is unmistakable. Every regulation that increases nuclear costs, every delay that extends fossil fuel plant lifetimes, every cancelled nuclear project that preserves gas market share, serves fossil fuel interests.

The most effective way to protect fossil fuel markets is not to oppose clean energy directly, which invites public backlash, but to ensure that the cleanest and most reliable alternative remains uneconomic. LNT-based regulation accomplishes this admirably. It imposes costs on nuclear power that no other energy source must bear, while providing a scientific-sounding justification that deflects accusations of anti-competitive behaviour.

Whether fossil fuel interests have actively promoted LNT or merely benefited passively from its persistence is difficult to determine. But the outcome is the same either way. LNT protects fossil fuel market share more effectively than any direct advocacy could.

Renewables Advocates

The relationship between renewable energy advocacy and LNT is more complex, but no less significant.

Renewable energy has benefited enormously from the perception that nuclear power is dangerous and expensive. When nuclear is excluded from consideration, wind and solar become the only options for decarbonisation. Policy support, subsidies, and investment flow accordingly.

If nuclear power were available at Asian costs, the calculus would change dramatically. A dispatchable, reliable, clean energy source at $4,000-5,500 per kW would compete directly with wind and solar, which require massive overbuilding and storage to provide equivalent reliability. The renewable energy industry’s growth trajectory would be threatened.

This creates an uncomfortable alignment between renewable energy advocates and LNT. Strict nuclear regulation keeps nuclear expensive, which makes renewables look competitive by comparison. Relaxing nuclear regulation would introduce a formidable competitor.

Not all renewable energy advocates consciously support LNT for competitive reasons. Many genuinely believe that renewables alone can decarbonise the grid, and that nuclear power is unnecessary. But this belief is more tenable when nuclear costs $18,000 per kW than when it costs $5,000 per kW. LNT helps sustain the belief by ensuring that Western nuclear remains expensive.

The result is that organisations advocating for climate action often simultaneously advocate against nuclear power, despite nuclear being the largest source of clean electricity in many countries. The logic is circular: nuclear is too expensive to be practical, therefore we should focus on renewables, and we should maintain the regulatory framework that makes nuclear too expensive.

The Media

The public relies on media to understand complex policy issues. On nuclear power, the media has largely failed this responsibility.

Reporting on nuclear construction projects focuses on cost overruns and delays without examining why costs are high and timelines are extended. Hinkley Point C is reported as evidence that “nuclear is expensive” without any investigation of what makes it expensive. The regulatory burden is invisible.

Comparisons to international projects are rare. When South Korea or China builds reactors at a fraction of Western costs, it receives minimal coverage. When Western projects exceed their budgets, it confirms the narrative that nuclear power is inherently uneconomic.

Radiation risks are systematically exaggerated. Accidents like Fukushima, which caused zero deaths from radiation, are reported as catastrophes. The health impacts of the evacuation, which caused over 2,000 deaths, receive less attention. The baseline of natural radiation exposure is never mentioned. The public is left with the impression that any radiation exposure is dangerous, which is precisely what LNT claims.

This reporting pattern is not necessarily the result of conscious bias. Journalists operate under time pressure, lack technical expertise, and rely on sources who have their own agendas. Regulatory agencies, anti-nuclear groups, and renewable energy advocates all provide accessible narratives that fit existing preconceptions. The nuclear industry, fragmented and defensive, provides less effective communication.

The result is a public that dramatically overestimates the risks of nuclear power and underestimates its benefits. Polling consistently shows that public concern about nuclear safety far exceeds concern about fossil fuel pollution, despite the latter causing orders of magnitude more harm. This misperception is the fertile ground in which LNT-based regulation grows.

The Self-Reinforcing System

These interests interlock to form a self-reinforcing system.

Anti-nuclear groups advocate for strict regulation, citing LNT as scientific justification. Regulators impose strict standards, expanding their budgets and authority. Fossil fuel interests benefit from nuclear’s resulting uncompetitiveness but need not actively intervene. Renewable energy advocates point to nuclear costs as evidence that renewables are the only viable path. Media report nuclear costs without examining their causes. The public, informed by this coverage, supports strict regulation. Politicians, responsive to public opinion, maintain the regulatory status quo.

No single actor controls the system. No conspiracy is required. Each participant follows their own incentives, and the aggregate result is a regulatory framework that makes nuclear power unaffordable.

Breaking this cycle is extraordinarily difficult. It requires challenging scientific orthodoxy, confronting entrenched institutional interests, overcoming public misperception, and accepting political risk. No actor within the system has sufficient incentive to attempt it.

Change, if it comes, will likely come from outside: from countries that demonstrate affordable nuclear construction, from energy crises that make the costs of the status quo undeniable, or from climate imperatives that force a reassessment of all available tools.

The question is whether that reassessment will come soon enough to matter.

The Path Forward: What Regulatory Reform Would Look Like

The diagnosis is clear. LNT-based regulation has made Western nuclear power unaffordable, not through any law of physics or engineering, but through policy choices that could be made differently. The international evidence demonstrates that affordable nuclear construction is achievable. The question is whether Western countries have the political will to pursue it.

Regulatory reform is not a technical problem. The technical solutions are well understood. It is a political problem, requiring leaders willing to challenge entrenched interests and overturn decades of institutional practice. But for those willing to undertake the effort, the path forward is clear.

Adopt Threshold-Based Standards

The most fundamental reform is also the most difficult: abandon LNT as the basis for radiation protection and adopt threshold-based standards instead.

This does not mean abandoning radiation protection. It means protecting against doses that actually cause harm, rather than doses that have never been shown to cause harm and may not cause harm at all.

The evidence reviewed in this article suggests that doses below approximately 100 mGy pose no detectable cancer risk. This is roughly 50 times the annual dose limit for members of the public under current regulations, and roughly 30 times the average annual background radiation exposure.

A threshold-based regulatory framework would set limits based on this evidence. Doses below the threshold would be treated as safe, requiring no special protective measures. Doses above the threshold would be regulated to ensure they remain below levels associated with measurable harm.

The practical implications would be profound. Containment structures could be designed to prevent harmful releases rather than any releases. Shielding requirements could be based on realistic dose limits rather than ALARA’s ever-tightening demands. Redundant safety systems could be rationalised to address genuine risks rather than hypothetical risks at doses below natural background.

The result would be simpler, cheaper reactors that remain genuinely safe. Not safe according to a contested theoretical model, but safe according to the actual evidence of what radiation doses cause harm.

Critics will object that abandoning LNT is reckless, that the precautionary principle demands we assume harm even when it cannot be detected. This objection has been addressed earlier in this article. The precautionary principle cuts both ways. The harms from making nuclear power unaffordable, measured in continued fossil fuel emissions and their health and climate impacts, are not hypothetical. They are real, measurable, and substantial. A genuine precautionary approach would weigh these certain harms against the uncertain and undetectable harms that LNT predicts.

Standardise Designs

One of the clearest lessons from international experience is the value of design standardisation.

France built 56 reactors affordably by committing to a single design and building it repeatedly. South Korea has achieved similar results with the APR-1400. China is following the same model with multiple standardised designs.

Standardisation enables learning. Each construction team applies lessons from previous projects. Supply chains mature around known specifications. Workers develop expertise that transfers directly to the next project. Regulatory review becomes routine rather than adversarial.

Western countries have largely abandoned this approach. Each new project involves a new design, or extensive modifications to existing designs, requiring fresh regulatory review and creating fresh opportunities for delays and cost escalation.

Reform would involve pre-approving a limited number of reactor designs at the national level. Once a design is approved, it could be built at any suitable site without relitigating the fundamental safety case. Site-specific reviews would address local factors, seismic conditions, cooling water availability, and similar issues, but the reactor itself would be approved.

This is not a novel concept. It is how most other industries operate. Aircraft designs are certified once and then manufactured repeatedly. Building codes establish standards that apply across jurisdictions. Only nuclear power requires each installation to be treated as a unique first-of-a-kind project.

Continuous Build Programmes

Skills atrophy without practice. Supply chains fragment without consistent demand. Institutional knowledge dissipates when projects are separated by decades.

Western nuclear industries have suffered from all of these problems. The gap between construction programmes in the 1980s and the revival attempts of the 2010s and 2020s was long enough to lose an entire generation of expertise. Workers who built the last wave of reactors retired before the next wave began. Suppliers exited the market. Regulatory staff turned over.

The result is that each new project must rebuild capabilities that should have been preserved. This rebuilding is expensive and time-consuming, and it exposes projects to risks that a continuous programme would avoid.

Reform would involve committing to sustained construction programmes rather than one-off projects. A country serious about nuclear power would plan a sequence of reactors, with each project beginning as the previous one reaches a defined milestone. Workers completing one project would move directly to the next. Suppliers would have confidence to invest in capacity. Regulatory staff would develop expertise through repeated application.

South Korea and China have demonstrated this model. France demonstrated it in the 1970s and 1980s before abandoning it. There is no technical barrier to Western countries adopting it again.

Learn From Success

The most straightforward reform is also the most obvious: learn from countries that build nuclear power affordably and copy what works.

South Korea, China, and the UAE have demonstrated that nuclear construction at $4,000-5,500 per kW is achievable with current technology. Their methods are not secret. Standardised designs, streamlined regulation, continuous construction, and stable policy frameworks are the common elements.

Western countries could adopt these methods wholesale. They could license proven designs from Korean or Chinese vendors. They could invite Korean or Chinese construction firms to build reactors under their management practices. They could study the regulatory frameworks that enable affordable construction and adapt them to local conditions.

Pride and politics have prevented this. Western countries prefer to develop their own designs, maintain their own regulatory frameworks, and protect their own industries. These preferences have costs measured in tens of billions of dollars per project.

A pragmatic approach would set aside these preferences in favour of results. If Korean firms can build reactors at one-third the cost of Western firms, then Korean firms should build reactors in the West, at least until Western industries have relearned the necessary skills. If Chinese regulatory frameworks enable affordable construction while maintaining safety, then those frameworks should be studied and adapted.

This is not capitulation. It is common sense. When one approach consistently fails and another consistently succeeds, rational actors adopt the successful approach.

Separate Safety From Politics

Radiation protection standards should be set by scientists based on evidence, not influenced by activist pressure or political convenience.

This principle is widely accepted in theory but routinely violated in practice. Regulatory agencies respond to political pressure. Standards are tightened after accidents regardless of whether the evidence supports tightening. Activist campaigns influence regulatory priorities. The result is a regulatory framework shaped by fear and politics rather than science.

Reform would involve institutional changes to insulate standard-setting from political pressure. Independent scientific bodies would review the evidence on radiation health effects and recommend dose limits based on that evidence. Regulatory agencies would implement those limits without discretion to tighten them based on political considerations.

This is how other health and safety standards are set. Acceptable levels of pollutants in air and water are based on scientific evidence of health effects, not on activist demands for zero exposure. Radiation standards should be no different.

The challenge is that radiation has been exceptionalised in public perception. Decades of LNT-based communication have convinced the public that radiation is uniquely dangerous, requiring uniquely strict regulation. Reversing this perception is a precondition for depoliticising radiation standards.

Recent Promising Signs

Despite the entrenched interests defending the status quo, there are signs that the political environment may be shifting.

The UK government has stated its ambition to “reform the regulatory framework to speed up nuclear deployment” and to “simplify regulation and shorten the process.”* Whether this ambition translates into meaningful reform remains to be seen, but the rhetorical shift is notable. A government that once treated nuclear regulation as untouchable is now acknowledging that reform is necessary.

Energy policy circles are increasingly recognising that nuclear power is essential for decarbonisation. The International Energy Agency, once sceptical of nuclear, now includes substantial nuclear expansion in its net-zero scenarios. Climate scientists who once focused exclusively on renewables are acknowledging that nuclear must be part of the solution. The conversation is shifting.

Small modular reactors offer a potential regulatory reset. Because SMRs are factory-manufactured rather than site-constructed, they may enable a different regulatory model based on type certification rather than project-by-project review. Several countries are developing SMR-specific regulatory frameworks that could, if well designed, avoid the worst pathologies of existing regulation.

None of these developments guarantees reform. The interests defending LNT remain powerful. Public perception remains distorted. Institutional inertia remains formidable. But the possibility of change exists in a way that it did not a decade ago.

The Stakes

The stakes of regulatory reform extend far beyond the nuclear industry.

Climate change is the defining challenge of this century. Meeting it requires decarbonising electricity generation as rapidly as possible. Nuclear power is the only proven technology capable of providing reliable, dispatchable, clean electricity at the scale required.

Every year that LNT-based regulation delays nuclear deployment is a year of continued fossil fuel emissions. Every project cancelled because of regulatory costs is capacity that will be filled by gas or coal. Every country that foregoes nuclear because of inflated cost perceptions is a country that will decarbonise more slowly, more expensively, or not at all.

The LNT tax is not paid by the nuclear industry alone. It is paid by everyone who breathes air polluted by fossil fuel combustion, everyone who suffers the consequences of climate change, everyone who pays higher electricity bills because clean energy was made artificially expensive.

Regulatory reform is not a favour to the nuclear industry. It is a necessity for anyone who takes climate change seriously.

Conclusion: The Real Cost of Bad Science

The Linear No-Threshold model was adopted in the 1950s with good intentions. Faced with genuine uncertainty about the effects of low-dose radiation, scientists and regulators chose caution. In the shadow of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, with atmospheric nuclear testing depositing fallout across the globe, conservatism seemed prudent.

Seven decades later, that conservatism has calcified into dogma. LNT is no longer treated as a provisional model to be tested against evidence. It is treated as established fact, immune to contradiction, embedded so deeply in regulatory practice that questioning it seems almost heretical.

Yet the evidence has not supported LNT. Populations living with background radiation levels ten to one hundred times the global average show no elevated cancer rates. The six studies that the NCRP cited as “strongly supporting” LNT actually show no increased cancer risk below 100 mGy when properly analysed. The dose-response relationship that LNT predicts at low doses has never been observed, despite decades of searching.

The scientific case for LNT has weakened steadily since its adoption. The regulatory apparatus built on LNT has only grown stronger.

The result is that nuclear power, the safest, most energy-dense, lowest-carbon source of electricity we have, has been made artificially unaffordable. Not by physics. Not by engineering. By regulation based on a scientific model that lacks empirical support at the doses it is used to regulate.

Hinkley Point C is not evidence that “nuclear doesn’t work.” Nuclear works. It works in South Korea, where reactors are built for $4,400 per kW. It works in China, where reactors are built for $3,000-4,000 per kW. It works in the UAE, where four Korean reactors were delivered on schedule and on budget.

Hinkley Point C is evidence that regulation based on contested science can make anything unaffordable. The 7,000 design changes required by British regulators, the 35% additional steel, the 25% additional concrete, the years of delays, the billions in cost overruns: these are not the inevitable costs of nuclear technology. They are the costs of LNT-based regulation applied without limit or proportion.

Doing the Maths

The £46 billion question is not “why is nuclear so expensive?” It is “why do we tolerate regulations that make it so?”

As detailed earlier, Hinkley Point C’s 3.2 GW will cost approximately £14.4 billion per GW. At South Korean rates, the same capacity would cost £14 billion total. At Chinese rates, £9 billion. With government financing applied to Korean-level costs, as little as £7-9 billion.

The LNT tax on this single project: £32-39 billion.

For that sum, the UK receives no additional safety. The EPR was already safe—approved by French regulators, themselves among the world’s most stringent. The 7,000 British modifications addressed risks that were already negligible, reducing doses already far below any level associated with harm.

Britain spent £32-39 billion and a decade of delay for unmeasurable safety improvements, while fossil fuel plants continued emitting tens of millions of tonnes of CO2.

The Broader Ledger

Hinkley Point C is one project in one country. Globally, every Western nuclear project of the past three decades has paid a similar tax. The cumulative cost is measured in trillions of dollars and billions of tonnes of CO2—in the climate trajectory we are now locked into, the air pollution killing millions annually, the energy poverty constraining development worldwide.

Against this, LNT offers theoretical prevention of cancers that have never been detected at the doses in question. The model is not protecting public health. It is protecting the institutional interests that benefit from its continuation.

The Choice

Every year we delay reform, we pay the cost. We pay it in higher emissions that warm the climate. We pay it in higher energy prices that burden households and businesses. We pay it in foregone prosperity, in industries that do not develop, in jobs that are not created, in innovations that do not occur because energy is more expensive than it needs to be.

We pay it in lives. Air pollution from fossil fuels kills over four million people annually. Climate change is already causing deaths and displacement. These are not hypothetical harms. They are real, measurable, and ongoing.

The choice is not between safety and affordability. Nuclear power is already safe. The choice is between clinging to a regulatory model that lacks scientific support and embracing one that reflects the actual evidence on radiation health effects.

South Korea has made this choice. China has made this choice. The UAE has made this choice. They build nuclear power affordably while maintaining excellent safety records. Their populations are not suffering from radiation-induced illness. Their reactors are not melting down.

Western countries can make the same choice. The barriers are not technical. They are political and institutional. They can be overcome by leaders willing to challenge entrenched interests and update regulations to reflect current scientific understanding.

The question is whether we will make that choice before the costs become even more unbearable than they already are.

Hinkley Point C stands as a monument to regulatory failure, £46 billion of concrete and steel testament to what happens when policy is divorced from evidence. But it need not be the template for the future. It can instead be the turning point: the project so expensive, so delayed, so obviously dysfunctional that it finally forces the conversation about why nuclear power costs what it does in the West.

That conversation begins with a simple question: what if LNT is wrong?

The evidence suggests it is. The costs of assuming it is right are staggering. The benefits of reform are immense.

It is time to do the maths. It is time to count the costs. It is time to reform regulations that have made clean energy unaffordable based on science that does not hold.

The LNT tax has been paid long enough.

I will be resuming my GenCost analysis series within the week.