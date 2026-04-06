Marty's Mythbusting

Marty's Mythbusting

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Apr 8

A one to two page summary of Martin Bouckaert's article about LNT being the hidden tax on nuclear power should be required reading by energy policy makers. Martin's fact-finding and explanation are well done. However, there is considerable repetition, which will deter all but the most dedicated reader. Bouckart's article builds on James Conca, Ph.D.'s 13 July 2014 Forbes article, "Absurd Radiation Limits are a Trillion Dollar Waste."

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesconca/2014/07/13/absurd-radiation-limits-are-a-trillion-dollar-waste/

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Tuco's Child's avatar
Tuco's Child
Apr 15

Surprisingly easy read, concise and educational.

Valar Atomics

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