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The Hidden Tax On Nuclear Power: A Summary
I’ve received feedback that my full article on this topic is long and repetitive.
Apr 8
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Martin Bouckaert
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The Hidden Tax on Nuclear Power
How the Linear No-Threshold Model Makes Nuclear Power Unaffordable
Apr 6
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Martin Bouckaert
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March 2026
Examining CSIRO GenCost Report '25-'26 Part Three
Three Futures: Understanding GenCost's Scenario Framework
Mar 17
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Martin Bouckaert
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Examining CSIRO GenCost Report '25-'26 Part Two
What Does Nuclear Actually Cost? Definitions, Data Sources, and the First-of-a-Kind Problem
Mar 4
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Martin Bouckaert
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Examining CSIRO GenCost Report '25-'26 Part One
The Executive Summary: What It Gets Right and Wrong
Mar 1
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Martin Bouckaert
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February 2026
Proximity Isn't Exposure
Unpacking a Flawed Nuclear Study: "National analysis of cancer mortality and proximity to nuclear power plants in the United States"
Feb 26
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Martin Bouckaert
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The Case For Nuclear
Dismantling Decades of Misinformation
Feb 25
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Martin Bouckaert
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© 2026 Martin Bouckaert
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